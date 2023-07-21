UNFPA reaffirms support for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Nations Population Fund office based in Suva, has reaffirmed support for the Government’s commitment towards the welfare of women, youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

This was conveyed by UNFPA’s Director Iori Karo to Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala.

Dr Korovavala says Fiji will work closely with UNFPA in building more inclusive, gender-responsive, people-centred and sustainable economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

UNFPA’s Office in Suva currently provides assistance to Fiji and 13 other Pacific Island Countries and Territories under the 7th five-year Multi-Country Programme.

The UNFPA Director says they look forward to further deepening the partnership with the people and Government of Fiji.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Kato says they will provide technical assistance and additional resources to end preventable maternal death, ensuring universal access to family planning and other sexual and reproductive health services.

They will also assist in eradicating gender-based violence, minimizing adverse effects of climate crises and health pandemics on women and young people.