Understanding culture is vital for character building

Yat Sen Primary School Assistant Head Teacher, Meli Yabakivou, believes that tradition and culture are important in character building for students.

While speaking during the opening ceremony of the Yat Sen Primary School cultural parade, Yabakivou says it is vital to foster cultural interaction among students.

The assistant head teacher is thankful to the delegation from China for the opportunity provided to the students for cultural exposure.

“Our delegation that is coming in, they are still with the Chinese values and tradition totally intact. From there, they are able to be where they are today, and they are also able to grow economically and financially.”

Yabakivou believes that understanding tradition and culture is a stepping stone to a student’s success.