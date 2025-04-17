UN report highlights digital skills gap

[Source: Chad Morris/LinkedIn]

Despite increasing support for digital innovation, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s Digital Economy Report Pacific Edition 2024 reveals a persistent digital skills gap across the region.

Chad Morris, Regional Programme Manager for UN Trade and Development, says the report highlights that in Fiji, only 32% of individuals report having basic ICT competencies, with rural communities and women disproportionately affected.

Morris notes that while initiatives such as the Samoa Business Hub and V-Lab in Vanuatu are playing a critical role in supporting digital entrepreneurs, their reach and resources remain limited.

“The report calls for increased investment in sustained training, mentoring, and tailored support to ensure equal access to digital opportunities across the Pacific.”

In many areas where formal support is lacking, informal peer networks and online communities have emerged to bridge the gap.

However, Morris says these networks often lack the structure and long-term support needed to scale digital businesses effectively.

The report serves as a call to action for governments, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to invest in the digital future of the Pacific.





