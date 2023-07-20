UK dedicates continued support to Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has engaged in fruitful discussions with British High Commissioner to Fiji, Brian Jones.

Both parties touched on topics including scholarship offerings for civil servants from August 2nd, to the Ministry of Civil Service for postgraduate qualifications studies and employment opportunities of Fijians in the British Army.

Discussions were also held on the provision of resources for capacity development on law specialist training for the Employment Ministry.

They also spoke about entrepreneurship for retiring Fijian British soldiers who wish to retire in Fiji through policy development by the Employment Ministry on post-arrival engagement as part of the two nations’ government to government arrangements.

Singh also communicated the Coalition Government’s efforts in reviving tripartism and social dialogue between the three social partners, encouraging good faith bargaining which has not been in existence for over ten years.

Moreover, collaboration focused on the adoption of the “Modern Apprenticeship Model” in Fiji to effectively meet the skill needs in various sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance and hospitality.

High Commissioner Jones expressed his appreciation to the Minister and affirmed the United Kingdom’s dedication to supporting Fiji’s efforts and encouraged further collaboration to explore new avenues of cooperation.