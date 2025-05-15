UK-Based Fijians access crucial government services

For those in the UK, the arrival of the Fijian official for a 14-day working visit means a great deal, providing access to a wide range of essential government services, something that they were not privy to before.

People lined up in numbers outside and inside venues-from morning to late night, seeking services from the visiting group.

Wilfred, who has been living in the UK for over a decade, says seeing the official felt like setting foot in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Wilfred was finally able to complete a process he had once travelled all the way to Fiji for, but couldn’t finish.

He completed the Vola-ni Kawa-Bula registration and has opted for some investment opportunities as well as services rendered by the iTaukei Lands Trust Board.

“I just came back from Fiji. I tried everything that I was trying to get from Fiji. I couldn’t do it while I was visiting Fiji. I was so busy in Fiji, so this means a lot to me. And the same goes for my friends and family who are here in the UK. It’s a one-stop process that we’ve done in just a few hours.”

Wilfred commended the government for facilitating such a timely visit and expressed hopes that it will become an annual initiative.

He also suggests that the government should consider creating a ministerial role focused on overseas Fijian diaspora affairs.

He also recommended setting up a one-stop shop supermarket near airports in Fiji so visitors can easily purchase essentials for their families-saving them the time and energy for travelling to major towns and cities.

Meanwhile, the Minister for iTaukei expressed gratitude for the Diasporas support-both in sustaining families back home and contributing to national development.

He also acknowledged their service in restoring peace through roles in the British army and as former British Army personnel.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.