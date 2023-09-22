Two separate accidents land six in hospital

Six people are admitted in the hospital following two separate accidents yesterday.

Police says the first accident occurred along the Serea Road in Sawani Nausori after 4pm.

Two passengers and the driver sustained injuries after their vehicle veered off the road and tumbled.

In the second incident, a vehicle veered off the road along the Kings Highway near Tuvu in Ba.

As a result two adults including 42-year-old driver, 62-year-old woman and a two-year-old child were taken to the hospital where they remain admitted.

Police are investigating both the accidents.

Drivers have once again been reminded to be vigilant.