Two reports filed over Nadi bus stand fight

Two separate reports have been lodged at the Nadi Police Station regarding an incident at the Nadi bus stand between a student and another individual.

The incident, now circulating on social media, shows them engaged in a fight following a heated argument.

Police say one report was lodged by the student’s parents, while the other was by the individual in the video.

Both allegations are of assault, according to police.

Police are investigating the matter.