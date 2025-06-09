Two Police Officers arrested for alleged drug offenses

[file photo]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed the arrest of two of its own officers in connection with the alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the arrests were the result of a collaborative effort between the Fiji Police Force, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and the Australian Federal Police.

He stressed that the investigation would follow standard procedures, treating the officers the same as any other member of the public facing similar charges.

“The arrests send a strong message that no one is above the law, including members of the Fiji Police Force. Police officers who act against their oath to protect and serve will be held accountable and removed from the organisation.”

He added that the majority of police officers remain committed to restoring public trust and demonstrating integrity in their duties.

Further details on the case will be released as the investigation continues.

