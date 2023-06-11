Tuvatu Gold Mine expects to start gold production soon

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Lands Permanent Secretary and the Acting Director of Mineral Resources met with Lion One Management, where they were informed about the progress of Tuvatu Gold Mine’s development.

Chief Operation Officer Patrick Hickey presented the development of the Gold Mine, which is expected to commence gold production in the last quarter of this year.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Raijeli Taga and the Acting Director of Mineral Resources Raymond Mohammed thanked the company for the project update and the progress that the company has made so far.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

Discussions also covered the company’s plans to ramp up production, ongoing mineral exploration work, industrial explosives management, mine workforce, project economics, etc.

Once the Tuvatu Gold Mine commences production, it will greatly boost the mining sector’s contribution to Fiji’s GDP.

The meeting ended with a tour inside the new Tuvatu Gold Mine as well as the mine surface infrastructure currently under construction.