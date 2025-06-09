Tudravu warn TikTok users over abusive online behaviour

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu warns social media users to act responsibly, as abusive content on platforms like TikTok becomes a growing concern.

Tudravu says the force is working closely with the Online Safety Commission to monitor and respond to harmful activity.

“We are talking every day, looking into this issue.”

He warns that vulgar attacks online not only harm individuals but also tarnish Fiji’s image, reminding users that freedom of expression has limits and online behaviour comes with consequences.

