TSLS plans to simplify processes for bond and travel clearance

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service (TSLS) intends to consolidate all its services under one roof.

TSLS Chief Executive Officer Hashmukh Lal has revealed plans to facilitate students in signing off their bond and travel clearance directly through TSLS.

Currently, students must obtain clearance from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority offices, a process that Lal acknowledges causes significant inconvenience for tertiary students who have to travel back and forth to manage bond and travel clearance paperwork.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal further mentioned that ongoing collaboration between FRCS, TSLS, FNPF, and the Immigration department is underway to draft a formal proposal paper.

The intention is to follow proper procedures and present it through the parliamentary process next year.

In addition to these changes, TSLS will be opening a branch in Nadi, closer to the Airport.