TSLS launches portal for tertiary scholarship applications

Students no longer have to wait in long queues when applying for Tertiary Scholarships, as the TSLS has launched its Online Application & Processing System yesterday.

The portal is designed to enable students to apply for scholarships online, eliminating the need to make a trip to the office.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Employment, and TSLS.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the app is a smart move towards making our education support system work better.

“It’s a step forward to our commitment to education. With 8720 scholarships and 2200 study grants allocated by the coalition government, it emphasizes the importance of education in our nation.”

Student representative Rahul Chand says the app is convenient, as students will no longer have to manually correct any mistakes they make while filing an application.

“The new system ensures students receive automated notifications regarding the status of their application, ensuring they are consistently informed about the next steps or any necessary actions.”

The application represents more than just a minor technical enhancement; it signifies a significant stride towards ensuring the education support system is efficient and promptly responsive to the students’ needs.

Meanwhile, the Employer Connect Portal was also launched and will connect graduates to employers.