TRC is not a court says expert

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission should be designed to reflect the political situation of a country.

Senior Expert at the New York City-based International Center for Transitional Justice Ruben Carranza says the TRC is designed based on the condition of the country.

Carranza says the TRC is not a court and is supposed to be independent.

He believes that the court is not equipped to resolve the root cause of political violence and systematic injustices.

Carranza adds that the Commission’s role is to listen and acknowledge those who maybe victims of human rights violence and have grievances related to past political violence.

Meanwhile, Fiji Law Reform Director Raijeli Tuivaga during the consultation today also presented the draft legal framework to establish and govern the TRC.

According to the framework, there will be five members in the Commission and the Chair will be appointed by the President.

It also provides powers to commissioners to do their work, ask questions and verify details.