TRC focusses on healing not guilt

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission says its work is not part of the criminal justice system and does not investigate, prosecute, or determine guilt.

Instead, the TRC operates under a restorative justice model, placing survivors at the centre of its work, focusing on healing and national reconciliation.

TRC Commissioner Rachna Nath reminded the public that the Commission functions under the TRC Act, which includes strict confidentiality protections.

“So restorative justice is really about survivor centric it’s really putting the survivor at the center of it, whereas the criminal justice system, which we’re all familiar with, is really perpetrator focused, so that’s so different. Our mandate really isn’t about bringing people we’re not a judge or we’re not the ICC.”

Acting Chair Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu says the law shields anyone who shares information with the TRC from civil or criminal action.

He explains the Commission provides a safe space for survivors to share their stories and the impacts on themselves, their families, and communities affected by past conflicts.

While the TRC does not award compensation, many survivors have expressed interest in restitution for lost property, damage, or trauma. These requests will be compiled and could influence the Commission’s policy recommendations in its final report, expected by early 2027.

