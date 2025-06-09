TRC faces time crunch

[file photo]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is facing time constraints with only two years to complete its crucial task of healing and reconciliation.

Chair Dr Marcus Brand expressed concerns about the limited time, stressing that such an important mission requires more than just two years.

However, he noted that the Commission has not encountered resistance from those they’ve engaged with, despite initial skepticism.

Once the public understood the Commission’s goals, support grew.

“We have already been present in different community settings, and we have also worked a lot with civil society and faith-based communities to reach out to the people and to explain to the general public what the mission of our Commission is about.”

Dr Brand stated that Fiji has never had an independent Truth and Reconciliation Commission like this before, and trust has been built over time through extensive engagement.

The Commission is also reaching out to diaspora communities who have experienced past trauma.

General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches Reverend Sepiuta Hala’api’api reaffirmed the importance of fostering social cohesion and integrating these values into the education system.

