Training drive new emergency care plan

Pacific Island Society for Emergency Care opening

Health experts and regional representatives have gathered in Nadi to explore ways to strengthen emergency medical care across the Pacific.

Opening the Pacific Island Society for Emergency Care meeting today, Aspen Medical General Manager Dr Rigamoto Taito emphasized the importance of delivering fast and effective emergency care.

This is especially within the critical “golden hour” after an incident.

Article continues after advertisement

She said timely intervention from basic first aid to advanced treatment can mean the difference between life and death.

“We need to partner with communities to recognize emergencies, seek timely medical attention and provide necessary first aid until professionals arrive.”

Dr Taito also reiterated the need to raise community awareness around emergency response and noted that both the public and health professionals must be equipped with the right skills and training.

PISEC Vice President Dr Garry Nou said the organization was s committed to improving emergency care across its member countries.

“Most patients, as you know, will present at a primary health care facility first. Therefore, upskilling our primary health care workers will help reduce the burden on specialized emergency services,”

The meeting brought together health professionals from across the region to share experiences, address challenges and map out strategies to enhance emergency health systems in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.