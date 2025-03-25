Training boosts support for child abuse victims

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

The capacity of local counsellors is being strengthened through an extensive training program.

This training initiative includes critical skills development in drug rehabilitation, which will further equip professionals to provide comprehensive care to affected children.

The Ministry of Women and Children in partnership with UNICEF is carrying out the training as abuse remains a significant concern in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Statistics indicate that approximately one in three girls and one in five boys have experienced some form of physical or sexual abuse.

This training will enable local personnel like community workers in faith-based organizations and with civil society organizations to provide essential psychosocial support to affected children.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the Ministry is grateful to have the expertise of Dr. Koen Sevenants, a renowned mental health specialist, who serves as the technical lead for mental health and psychosocial support in the UNICEF-led global Child Protection Area of Responsibility.

She says Dr. Sevenants, who holds a Ph.D. in child and adolescent psychology, will facilitate the sessions for 20 community workers in Nadi, helping them develop the skills necessary to support children through trauma recovery.



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

The training incorporates various therapeutic techniques, including sports, music, and art therapy, to help the children go through the healing process.

The main objective of this capacity-building initiative is to build a pool of qualified counsellors at the community level who can provide ongoing psychosocial support for children throughout Fiji.

Following this session, the program will extend to Lautoka and the Northern Division in the coming weeks, further expanding the network of trained therapists available to help vulnerable children across the country.

Kiran says that the Ministry is committed to ensuring that children in Fiji receive the care and support they need to heal from their trauma.

This training initiative is an important step in building a stronger support system for children affected by abuse and violence in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.