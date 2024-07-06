Trade Ministry tackles non-tariff barriers

Manoa Kamikamica

The Trade Ministry is having active discussions with certain countries to address non-tariff barriers.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica says countries, including those in Asian markets, have huge potential; however, a lot needs to be done to ensure our new products reach their markets.

Kamikamica states that non-tariff barriers remain a challenge for Fiji.

He says addressing these challenges will help enhance exporters’ knowledge.

Kamikamica also emphasizes the importance of effective dialogue in overcoming existing trade challenges.

“So regulation that’s brought in just to make things difficult. So again, it’s a process of discussion with those relative countries trying to find solutions. And then that way we capture trade.”

The Trade Ministry says by tackling these issues, Fiji can unlock new opportunities and strengthen its global trade presence.

A total of $106.6 million has been allocated to the Trade Ministry in the 2024-2025 National Budget.