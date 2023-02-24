Vaccination requirements removal for international travellers boosts tourism

Tourists arriving into the country. [File Photo]

The tourism industry has received a significant boost as the government scraps vaccination requirements for international travellers entering the country.

Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington welcomed the decision but called for more changes to help the industry recover.

Lockington emphasized the need for the industry to focus on its core business and work collaboratively with the government to overcome challenges.

Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington.

The lifting of vaccination requirements is expected to entice potential tourists who were previously unable to visit Fiji from countries where vaccination was optional rather than mandatory.

This change is seen as a confident step towards the full recovery of Fiji’s tourism industry, and the FHTA hopes that other measures, such as regular COVID testing for tourism operators’ staff, will also be removed soon.



[File Photo]

Additionally, removing the “No Jab-No Job” mandate could help address the labour shortage issue and enable access to a wider pool of recruits.