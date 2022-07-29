Tourism training for Pacific SME

[File Photo]

In support of a resilient and inclusive recovery process in the tourism sector, the South Pacific Tourism Organization has provided a Tourism SME Recovery Toolkit for training of trainers.

58 participants from 11 Pacific Island countries have enrolled.

The toolkit is designed to provide practical guidance to improve operational models and successfully connect tourism businesses to key source markets.

Article continues after advertisement

Participants also include tourism stakeholders from National Tourism Organizations, tourism businesses, local training providers, training associations, and other government agencies.

The online training is based on seven modules of the SPTO SME Recovery Toolkit.

This toolkit was developed through a collaboration between the SPTO, the Embassy of the United States of America and the Travel Foundation.