Resort opens first Omakase Sushi Restaurant

After a few weeks of invite-only dinner service and a heavily-trafficked contest for staff and guests to score a sneak preview, Paradise Cove Resort in the Yasawa’s has opened its much-awaited Omakase sushi restaurant.

The resort’s new Fijian and Japanese fusion restaurant, Donu markets itself as Fiji’s first omakase sushi bar, a term that refers to a Japanese dining style in which customers entrust the ingredients of their meal to the sushi chef.

Paradise Cove co-owner Nick Wood says the idea is to give guests a different choice for dinner while they are on their vacation.

“So it’s an extra experience that they probably will do one time while they’re here for a week. We also wanted to showcase the ability of the Fijian staff to do this and to be front and centre and interacting directly with the guests because normally when they’re in a restaurant that they already meet the for staff the kitchen staff are in the back behind closed doors they don’t know what’s where those people are and the food is fantastic here don’t get me wrong and the staff amazing job and the guests love the outcome but they don’t really meet the chefs. So here they get to meet them and speak to them and acknowledge their efforts.”



Paradise Cove co-owner Nick Wood.

Wood adds that the resort wants dinner to be approachable in both price and style, with meals starting at $149.

He states that the resort invested about $5000 to create this new restaurant structure.

The omakase menu is crafted by two local chefs, Tuimasi Goneyali and Saveen Raj.



Chef Tuimasi Goneyali.



Chef Saveen Raj.

Wood states that the resort chefs have been preparing traditional sushi for the past few years and earlier this year, they took the time to hone their technical skills and cultivate their knowledge of traditional cuisine at some of San Francisco’s most highly respected Japanese restaurants.

The dinner menu consists of 18-20 small plates and bites of what is in the season combined with fresh fish and other available proteins.

Donu restaurant will have three sittings per night.