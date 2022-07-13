June records highest visitor arrivals

[File Photo]

Fiji received 62,130 visitors last month, representing 73% of pre-COVID (June 2019) levels.

According to Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya, this represents a 30% increase compared to May this year.

Fiji received 205,529 visitors in the first six months of this year, representing a 50 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

Koya says arrivals from Australia showed a strong recovery of 97 percent, the highest seen since re-opening borders in December 2021.

He adds that the strong performance of Fijian tourism is directly fueling the recovery of the Fijian economy, which is now expected to grow by 12.4 percent this year.

The Minister says we’re now expecting visitor arrivals to reach 55 percent of 2019 levels with a full recovery by 2024.

He adds that the Ministry will continue to work with its key government and industry partners to ensure the full recovery of the industry, with the right support provided in the upcoming 2022-2023 national budget.

The Ministry is urging the Fijian tourism industry to maintain Fiji’s image as a safe tourism destination and to continue advocating for COVID safe practices, as required by the Care Fiji Commitment.