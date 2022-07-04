FHTA encouraging members to get booster shots

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is encouraging those in the industry to get their booster shots.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they have noticed that quite a few people are yet to get their booster dose.

According to Lockington people need to be reminded that their first two vaccines prevented them from getting severe COVID and the booster shots add another layer of protection.

She is reminding those in the tourism industry to get their booster shots when they can.