Tourism stakeholder raises concerns on drug trends

A local tourism stakeholder has highlighted a growing concern that could undermine the country’s status as a premier travel destination, the rise of illicit drug use.

Speaking at the rebranding and reopening of the Yatule Resort and Spa on Natadola Beach, Kimaya Group’s Managing Director, Damen Gounder states that the prevalence of illicit drugs poses a significant threat to Fiji’s tourism industry.

Gounder says daily reports of drug-related finds among our local population are alarming and could potentially infiltrate the tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji’s tourism industry is a crucial pillar of the national economy, with a substantial portion of the population relying on it for their livelihoods.

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

“Should illicit drugs availability and use fine itself into the tourism sector than I am certain, Fiji will not be a preferred destination by many who are choosing us for their honeymoon, family vacation or even schoolies retreats.”

Gounder emphasizes the need for proactive measures to counteract the problem.

He stresses that we need to be active in our communities, schools, and other local institutions, spreading quality values education and awareness about the dangers of illicit drugs.