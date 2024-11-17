Tourism leaders commit to climate action

The Conference of the Parties for the first time has introduced a dedicated Thematic Day on Tourism, highlighting the sector’s critical role in combating climate change.

The event in Baku, Azerbaijan, highlights tourism’s potential to drive emissions reductions, promote eco-friendly practices and enhance climate resilience across the globe.

Pacific Tourism Organization Chief Executive Officer Christopher Crocker emphasized that the inclusion of tourism in global climate talks is significant.

Article continues after advertisement

He said this change provides a platform for governments, businesses and communities to collaborate on strategies to align with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The endorsement of a Pacific tourism commitment to climate action in this case. So we’re going into COP29 with a message from our Pacific tourism leaders on their support to address climate action in the Pacific.”

Crocker said that while this marks an important step forward, key challenges remain.

For small island developing states (SIDS), he stated that accessing climate financing is a significant barrier and there is an urgent need for capacity building and training to implement effective climate action.

SPTO Chairperson Adela Aru highlighted the adoption of resolutions promoting projects aimed at protecting natural resources and mitigating the effects of climate change.

“We acknowledge the partnership we have with SPREF and other partners, crop agencies in the region who have been supporting the SPTO in launching and developing specific guidelines in the better management of our environmental and marine resources for the betterment of tourism.”

Aru added that Pacific island countries, among the most vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events, are looking to COP29 for tangible outcomes.