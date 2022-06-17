TotalEnergies carries out refurbishment

Around three to five million dollars are allocated to carry out the refurbishment of TotalEnergies stations annually.

While officiating at the re-opening of their Makoi Service Station, Managing Director Dennis Michael says they are currently focusing on re-branding and carrying out refurbishments at their respective outlets in Fiji.

He adds that they are introducing the “mobility concept,” where they have categorized the shop into motor oil and cafeteria.

“The re-opening of the station marks the commitment of the company to continuously invest in our facilities in the county.”

Michael says as of May 2021, a total of 22 stations have been re-branded with the new logo, which is from Total to TotalEnergies.

There are 31 TotalEnergies service stations in Fiji, and the 9 outlets will be re-branded by the end of this year.