Top farmers honoured at fifth Star Farmer Awards

[File Photo]

The fifth annual Star Farmer Awards has recognised top-performing farmers who are setting new standards in agricultural productivity.

BAT Fiji General Manager James Goldring says the program, introduced in 2021, focuses on training farmers in agronomy best practices to lift yields and increase income.

Ninety farmers were awarded, including six platinum, 12 gold, and 72 silver recipients, with the Star Farmer of the Year award went to 62yr old Daya Nand from Koronubu Ba.

Goldring highlighted BAT Fiji’s support, which begins with growing quality seedlings in modern greenhouses at the Votua Levu site.

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Farmers are also supported with land preparation, crop management, and ongoing advice backed by decades of experience in Fiji’s agriculture sector.

He says this support has helped farmers grow their income despite difficult weather, with higher yields expected in the new season.

Goldring also acknowledged 31 women farmers who were among the awardees, noting their growing presence in the sector following International Women’s Day.

“We are proud to support women in agriculture and it is timely that they are recognised with the global celebrations of International Women’s Day happening last week.”

Goldring commended the partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Grow Plus program, saying continued support helps farmers succeed and strengthens the industry.

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