Too early to decide leadership: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu

It is too early to declare who will lead the proposed new party.

This was highlighted by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu during a press conference yesterday.

He said some due processes needed to be followed in the machinery of forming a party.

He added that, as of now, he would remain the Opposition Leader, responsible for the G16 plus one in parliamentary affairs. However, the party’s leadership would eventually be selected in accordance with the proposed Party Constitution.

“It’s probably too early now, but the most important thing on the agenda now is to get the registration process, ensuring that we comply with all the legislations that are in place in accordance with the Political Parties Registration Conduct Act so that we can get the process moving forward.”

Seruiratu also said that former FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and former FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum would not be involved with the party due to their current circumstances.

The Opposition Leader said they respected whatever decisions the duo would make and they also respected the fact that they were under duress, going through various investigations and court cases.

Seruiratu also acknowledged that the two individuals’ leadership has helped them develop their leadership skills.

Under the 2013 Constitution, individuals are barred from contesting an election if they have been convicted of any offence in the eight years prior to being nominated, for which the maximum penalty under the law is a prison term of 12 months or more.

The former Fiji First Party leader will not be able to contest the next election due to his conviction.