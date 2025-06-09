Tongan royals begin historic state visit to Fiji

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u of the Kingdom of Tonga will begin their state visit to Fiji today and will also travel to Lau for the installation of the Tui Nayau, Tui Lau, and Sau ni Vanua ko Lau.

Their visit will begin with a traditional welcome ceremony at the state house to mark this historic visit.

Following this, King Tupou IV will have a courtesy call meeting with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Later in the week, the King and Queen of Tonga will depart for Lakeba, Lau, to attend the installation ceremony for Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara on Thursday.

Their participation at the installation ceremony in Lau symbolizes the shared heritage and deep historical and cultural ties between Lau and Tonga.

The state visit will strengthen bilateral relations and regional collaboration between our two nations. It represents the deep bonds of friendship, cultural and historical links, and our shared commitment to advancing regional peace and prosperity of the Pacific family.

Importantly, it provides our two nations with an opportunity to deepen cooperation on mutual priorities such as climate change, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

Their Majesties will conclude their state visit to Fiji and return to the Kingdom of Tonga on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the public can expect traffic disruptions and delays this morning to allow the motorcade of Tonga’s royalties as they make their way from Nausori to Suva between 8am and 9am this morning.

There will be no road closures during this period.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.