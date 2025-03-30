Tobacco fight hindered by financial barriers

Fiji, like many countries is facing challenges in fully implementing the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control Protocol.

Despite being a signatory to the global treaty, the country struggles with limited resources and difficulties in enforcement, which have slowed progress in reducing tobacco use.

WHO Convention Secretariat Patrick Musavuli points out that smaller countries, like Fiji, often face financial constraints that make it difficult to carry out comprehensive tobacco control measures.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds these limitations hinder public health campaigns, research efforts, and the monitoring of tobacco industry practices.

“So it’s very important to make sure that in your legislation, some practice and conduct are prohibited. We started with a review but we are still missing some information.”

Musavuli highlights that financial constraints are one of the primary barriers.

Through partnership with the WHO FCTC Secretariat and a comprehensive needs assessment, Fiji hopes to overcome these barriers and improve tobacco control measures, ultimately aiming for better public health outcomes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.