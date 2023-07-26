Tip leads to discovery of illicit drugs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 22-year-old man is in custody after a Fiji Police Force operation discovered more than 3,700 plants believed to be marijuana in Seaqaqa.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations ACP Livai Driu says a team conducted the raid in the Vunikoko highlands yesterday afternoon.

Driu says the man was arrested as he arrived at the farm while the officers were uprooting the plants.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the plants will be sent for analysis while the suspect remains in custody.

In another raid in Caubati yesterday, Driu says a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested following the discovery of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu adds two men were arrested following a raid in a motel in Lautoka, following the discovery of illicit substances believed to be methamphetamine.

He says it is encouraging to receive tips and information which is pursued by the Operations and Narcotics Bureau.

Driu says with concerns on the involvement of children in the illicit drug trade increasing, engaging community support is crucial in protecting young innocent lives from the vicious drug cycle.