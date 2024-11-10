Tikoduadua cites past political influence on Police Force's

The Home Affairs Minister has admitted that the Police Forces past association with politicians, chiefs and business influences had compromised their ability to perform duties effectively.

Pio Tikoduadua made the comments at an event organized by Rotary Club of Labasa while outlining key reforms aimed at restoring professionalism to Police Force.

Tikoduadua has also stressed on the importance of enforcement officers adhering strictly to the law, rather than responding to outside influences.

“Every day in my work, I get hundreds of text messages from everywhere in Fiji. Police are not responding in time, they are not present, they are not this, and they are not that. Some of it is true, some of it may be a little bit exaggerated, but nevertheless there is the fear. People do not feel secure, that is why they do not, and they have lost this trust as it has been told. But now I am saying this, because this is our reality. It is the truth, the truth that we must embrace.”

Tikoduadua also spoke on the Police Reset Strategy which seeks to professionalize the police force and ensure that it operates with integrity, accountability, and transparency in its duty to protect and serve the people of Fiji.

“We are partnering with Australia, New Zealand, using technology, and forensics, to be able to allow the police to protect the people back. Keep people safe. Go after people who deal in drugs. Arrest them and throw them in jail and throw away the key. We want the judiciary to be strong. So these are some of the major things that my ministry is doing or the government is doing.”

The Home Affairs Minister reaffirms the government’s commitment to improving the safety and security of all Fijians.

He says they aim to restore public trust in the police.