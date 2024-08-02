Three teens among those charged with sexual offences

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) [File]

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month.

One of the accused is the victim’s cousin.

The 17-year-old boy is also charged with aiding and abetting and attempted rape.

In another incident a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

They are among the 16 people charged with a total of 63 counts of sexual offences by the ODPP last month.

There was one incident where a 65-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his six-year-old granddaughter.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

A 31-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his eight-year-old male cousin while in another incident, a 44-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 14-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 19-year-old sister-in-law.

A 27-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape, one count of abduction of a young person, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm of a 17-year-old girl.

The accused and the victim were boyfriend and girlfriend at the time of the incident.

A 63-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 33-year-old woman.

There was one incident where a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy.