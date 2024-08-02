Three teens among those charged with sexual offences

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) [File]
A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month.
One of the accused is the victim’s cousin.
The 17-year-old boy is also charged with aiding and abetting and attempted rape.
In another incident a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.
They are among the 16 people charged with a total of 63 counts of sexual offences by the ODPP last month.
There was one incident where a 65-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his six-year-old granddaughter.
A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.
A 31-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his eight-year-old male cousin while in another incident, a 44-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 14-year-old niece.
There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 19-year-old sister-in-law.
A 27-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape, one count of abduction of a young person, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm of a 17-year-old girl.
The accused and the victim were boyfriend and girlfriend at the time of the incident.
A 63-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 33-year-old woman.
There was one incident where a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.
In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy.