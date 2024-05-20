Three people arrested following a drug raid

Three men, aged 33, 26, and 21 years old were arrested following a raid in Koronivia on Friday night, where white substances believed to be methamphetamine were seized.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says they seized several zip-lock bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales, smoking apparatus, and cash.

In another raid conducted in Yalalevu, Ba yesterday, two men were arrested following seizures of white substances believed to be methamphetamine, dried leaves believed to be marijuana, and cash alleged to be proceeds of crime.

Article continues after advertisement

Two of these suspects remain in custody.

Police investigation continues.