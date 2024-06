A 16-year-old student is lucky to have escaped serious injury following a road accident along Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged the student was speeding and as a result his vehicle hit a traffic island, causing it to tumble and land upside down.

Police say he was traveling alone and was fortunate to have escaped serious injury.

The student is on a learner’s permit.

The police investigation continues.