Teacher raises alarm on student mental health crisis

A teacher from William Cross College in Nasinu says students’ mental health is at risk due to a lack of proper support systems in schools.

Speaking during consultations on the Education Act 1966, Uwate Vakaloloma says the current system, which assigns one mentor to oversee more than six schools, is failing students.

Vakaloloma, who has also served as the school-appointed child protection officer for the past three years, says teachers are burdened with roles they are not trained for.

“It is really a very challenging role. I mean, most of the time, we debate. Being a teacher, most of the time, you have to deliver. But teaching has to do a bigger role than we have.”

Vakaloloma says many students are silently struggling with complex issues and are too afraid to speak up, resulting in their problems worsening without timely help.

William Cross College Head Girl Edna Toumpole says counseling duties also disrupt learning.

“We kindly recommend that all staff transfers be carried out at the end of the academic year to avoid disruption to students’ lives. Many transfers often result in teacher shortages and gaps in subject coverage.”

She says staff movements should only happen during school breaks to minimize classroom disruptions.

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanitoga confirms there are no trained counselors in schools, apart from chaplains in boarding institutions.

He says that while teachers receive basic counselling knowledge during university studies, most of their focus in schools is on managing discipline.

Manumanitoga is calling on the Education Ministry to urgently address the issue and protect the mental well-being of both students and teachers.





