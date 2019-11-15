Home

Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath

Josaia Nanuqa and Elenoa Turagaiviu
December 19, 2020 1:04 pm

The death total in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Yasa is now up to four.

This comes as in the latest reported cases, a 50-year-old man in Nalawa, Ra and a 67-year-old man in Bua have died.

The 67-year-old man was crushed to death in his home at the height of TC Yasa on Thursday night.



FBC News can confirm, the man was crushed to death after a tree fell on his house.

He died on the spot.

The matter was only reported from Yadua yesterday as communication links are still down.

The man’s body is now at the Labasa Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged of the baby who died during the height of TC Yasa.

The baby suffered fatal injuries after a wall fell on him at an evacuation centre at Vunikavikaloa Arya Primary School in the district of Nalawa, Ra.

He was rushed to the Rakiraki hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The baby is from Narau settlement, Vunikavikaloa in Ra and was the case  which Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced yesterday.


The other victim is a 46-year-old farmer of Lovelove outside Labasa who died after a portion of his house collapsed at the height of TC Yasa last night.

Ramesh Chand was crushed underneath a wall while his elder son suffered injuries.

Stay with us for more details soon.

