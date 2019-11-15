Home

Labasa situation described as worse than TC Winston

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 10:35 pm
Flooding in Malau, Labasa [Source: Varun Narayan]

Labasa Town is currently in the sea of darkness and being battered by strong winds.

Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says the situation is really scary.

Kumar says the situation is worse than TC Winston.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the weather deteriorated at around 6 pm following as they started to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds.

“We are sitting in the dark and you can’t see anything outside. Only you can hear all types of dangerous sound and it is very dark, you cant see what’s happening”.

Kumar says few houses in Bua and Dreketi blew away.

He is also urging Fijians to take precautions.

Meanwhile resident of Daku, Labasa Vishwa Nand Sudhakar says a number of house roofs have blown away.

He says the corridor of Daku Primary School has also sustained been damage.

At the age of 65, Sudhakar says this is the first time he is actually experiencing such a situation.

He adds they have also received information that a tree has fallen over a house.

Sudhakar says they are experiencing strong winds since 8pm.

Meanwhile in Naseakula, Labasa there has been no power since 5pm.

Avinesh Prasad says they’ve been experiencing continuous heavy rain and strong wind from late evening as well.

He says the low lying areas are flooded.

