Take safety precautions: ACP Driu

Flash floods. [File Photo]

Fijians are being urged to take all necessary safety precautions in light of the current weather spell.

Fiji Police Force Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says wrong decisions can result in injuries or loss of life.

ACP Driu is calling on all Fijians to exercise caution and listen to advisories issued by stakeholders.

His statement comes as the Fiji Meteorological Service forecasts more rain with a heavy rain warning and flash flood alert for some parts of Western Viti Levu.