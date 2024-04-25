Suva looks for second win

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Suva side will be looking at getting its second win at the OFC Men’s Champions League today, when it plays winless UNV FC from Vanuatu.

However, the Rajneel Singh captained side will have to lift its game from yesterday, where it won 7-0 against Veitongo FC of Tonga.

While the win was enough for the three points, Suva managed all the goals in a rampant first spell and could not net any after the break.

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Coach Vivek Nadan is aware of the task at hand, knowing well what teams are capable of in this competition.

“We have prepared well compared to the last Champions League. We have got a solid squad with a fair amount of experience, and we are just raring to go.”



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The match starts at 6pm.

After two rounds, hosts AS PTT of New Caledonia leads the points table with six points, and Suva is second on three points.



Nikil Chand after being named the Player of the Match [Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Mataks, of the Solomons with a few internationals also have three points, while UNV and Veitongo have no points yet.