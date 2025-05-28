Suva launches Voluntary Local Review

[Source: Ministry of Local Government/ Facebook]

The Suva City Council has launched its first Voluntary Local Review, marking a historic milestone for the Pacific.

The VLR aligns Suva’s development plans with the Sustainable Development Goals and positions the city as a regional leader in locally driven, sustainable urban action.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Seema Sharma, says the initiative reflects strong collaboration across all sectors.

Seema Sharma [Source: Ministry of Local Government/ Facebook]

“Both the VNR and the VLR were developed using the whole of government and whole-of-society approach, recognizing that achieving the SDGs is a shared responsibility of government, civil society, the private sector, and each and every resident of every town and city and Fiji.”

Sharma says the VLR is not merely a review of achievements, but also a tool to guide future action.

She adds that it highlights where progress has been made, where gaps remain, and what steps are needed next.

The review will inform the development of Suva City Council’s upcoming five-year plan, aligning policies and resources with the city’s evolving needs.

At the national level, this VLR complements broader strategic efforts led by the Government.

