Suspected drugs found in school’s staff washroom

A school in Nasinu has come under the spotlight after white substances, believed to be drugs, were discovered in the teachers’ washroom yesterday.

FBC News has been reliably informed about the discovery.

It is understood that a staff member visited the washroom and found the substances wrapped in clear plastic inside the toilet bowl.

She is believed to have informed her superiors, who then alerted the police.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Police Force, and we have also reached out to the school for comments.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is yet to receive a report from the Permanent Secretary.

More to follow.

