Surveillance cameras urged for food businesses after sabotage incident

[File Photo]

Food businesses have been strongly encouraged to implement surveillance cameras in areas where food is stored, prepared, or handled to strengthen food safety protocols and prevent sabotage or mishandling.

This is following the discovery of a frog in a 10kg bag of rice sold by a local company.

Investigations revealed that the contamination was the result of intentional sabotage by an employee.

Article continues after advertisement

This was revealed during a Food Safety Awareness session with eateries and bakehouse operators

Lautoka City Council head of Services, Shalend Singh says this is a wake-up call for businesses to review their food handling protocols and the security measures in place to protect their products.

“Every time the owner is not at fault, at times the workers will also be playing up, so be very mindful as owners of those who are here, be mindful of these things, it can happen, so put one or two surveillance cameras where food is done handling, so we are always safe, it’s very important.”

Singh is also reminding food businesses that the sale of adulterated or contaminated food is a violation of the Food Safety Act.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.