Supreme Court opinion an option after Bill defeat

[ Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook ]

Attorney General Graham Leung says seeking clarification from the Supreme Court on amending the Constitution remains an option.

Speaking after the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025, Leung says the government will regroup and decide on its next steps.

The Attorney General says that the Constitution allows the government to seek a Supreme Court opinion.

Article continues after advertisement

He also admits that had the Bill passed it would have assisted in making way for a lot of changes including controlling powers vested on the Attorney General.

“The electoral provisions, we believe, are undemocratic and unfair. There’s too much power vested in the Attorney General. The human rights provisions are conditional, and rules like the five percent threshold to qualify for a seat in Parliament disadvantage smaller political parties and independents.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad expresses disappointment that the majority of the Opposition voted against the Bill.

“I’m disappointed. I think the Opposition misses an important and historic opportunity to review the Constitution. They all agree that it needs to be reviewed, yet they are confused about the process.”

The Deputy Prime Minister says the Bill is procedural and aims to initiate the process for a successful constitutional review.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu claims that lobbying was happening in the lead-up to the Bill’s debate.

However, he expresses satisfaction with the outcome, which favors the Opposition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.