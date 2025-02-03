Students prepare for ROG Leadership Forum

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo (left) & Tanoa Hotel Group Area General Manager, Narend Kumar. [Source: Supplied]

Over 20 students who are ROG Ambassadors from various parts of the country will gather at the Leadership Forum to share their challenges, exchange ideas on Thursday in Nadi.

Pacific Recycling Foundation and Tanoa Hotel Group have partnered for the second consecutive year to host the Recycling on the Go Leadership Forum.

Swire Shipping and Tourism Fiji have also partnered with PRF to support this event.

The forum will allow these students to strengthen their role as environmental and recycling advocates.

The forum will provide students with the opportunity to discuss environmental injustices, learn from their peers, and propose actionable solutions to advocate a circular economy in Fiji.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo, says together, they are nurturing a generation of eco-conscious leaders who will advocate best practices in waste management for years to come.

Tanoa Hotel Group Area General Manager, Narend Kumar says the group’s ongoing partnership with PRF and its commitment to sustainability.

This year’s event will include workshops, breakout sessions, and presentations that encourage networking, leadership development, and innovative thinking.