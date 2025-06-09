Struggling households await budget measures

As the nation awaits the announcement of the 2025/2026 National Budget, many families are hoping for measures that will ease the mounting cost of living and provide relief for low- to middle-income households.

28-year-old Milika Savumaiwai from Vakacegu settlement in Navua lives with six other family members, three adults and four children, on a single weekly income of $100, earned by her husband.

She says $100 is no longer sustainable.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since food prices and medications for children getting higher, our income is not equal to the price that has gone up. We would like the government to lower the prices of food items so that families are able to buy food items.”

Another concerned resident, Verenaisi Kula, is also feeling the pressure.

Despite having four employed adults in her household, she says their combined income of $500 a week is not enough to meet the needs of their family of eight.

“There are eight individuals in our household, with four of us employed while the children attend school. Our collective weekly income is $500; however, this amount is insufficient to meet our needs. We often find ourselves short on food due to rising costs and our limited budget.”

Ratu Viliame Mocevodo echoes the need for government action, calling for adjustments that reflect the financial reality many Fijians are living through.

“We require a revision in the pricing of goods and services. We anticipate adjustments in this year’s budget.”

The 2025/2026 National Budget will be delivered in Parliament at 10 am.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.