Steel beam replacement underway at Lomaloma Jetty

[Photo Credit: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority is now removing and replacing eroded steel beams from the Lomaloma Jetty in Vanuabalavu.

It says the work, which began earlier this month, is progressing well.

The FRA says jetty users may experience disruptions or restricted access during this period.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: FRA]

It says these ongoing critical improvements will lead to safer and more efficient vessel operations and provide better access for the community.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.