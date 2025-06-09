State land shortage sparks government action

[File Photo]

Fiji is facing growing demand for State land, which is in short supply.

Only four per cent of the country’s 18,274 square kilometers is under government ownership.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said the Ministry was taking action to manage land fairly and sustainably.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo states the State Land Use Master Plan is being finalized. It will guide land allocation and ensure fairness while meeting the needs of all economic sectors.

He adds that land reclamation is being studied as a long-term option. Successful models from Dubai, Qatar, and the UAE will be examined for possible application in Fiji.

Any projects will follow environmental laws and involve consultation with Qoliqoli owners, including compensation for fishing rights.

The Minister adds that these measures show the government’s commitment to sustainable land management. Vosarogo stresses the goal is to balance development with equitable access for all Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.