SPX advances listing reforms

The South Pacific Stock Exchange is undertaking a comprehensive review of its company listing rules to ensure that the framework is modern, inclusive, and growth-oriented.

This was emphasized by the SPX Chairperson, Nitin Gandhi, while officiating at the SPX Listings Forum 2025 yesterday.

He adds that the initiative aims to broaden issuer eligibility to include SMEs, special purpose vehicles, and potentially overseas companies, with the goal of fostering a progressive, supportive regulatory environment that builds market confidence.

Gandhi says the aim of organizing such forums is to encourage businesses to go public by offering real-life perspectives, insights into the listing process, and practical discussions on both the opportunities and considerations involved.

He adds that 2024 marked a record year for trading activity, with momentum continuing into 2025, as new investor sign-ups rise and positive trends emerge despite room for further growth in trading volumes.

“Strong capital markets make for strong economies. Robust capital markets are the foundation of resilient and dynamic economies. They serve as engines of innovation by providing long-term, patient capital the kind of funding that allows businesses to grow sustainably, invest in new ideas, and scale without an over-dependence on debt.”

Gandhi further says that they are actively advancing regional cooperation, particularly through their collaboration with the Papua New Guinea Exchange, having established a Memorandum of Understanding with the PNG Stock Exchange, with ongoing discussions also taking place between the respective regulators.

He adds this will open the door to cross-border listings and provide broader access to capital for companies operating across the Pacific.

