Spike in drug cases in the Western Division

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunaga

The Fiji Police Force is dealing with an increasing number of drug cases reported in the Western Division.

Between January and last month, 406 drug cases have been recorded in the division.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunaga briefed the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, where he highlighted the issue.

For the same period last year, drug-related cases for the division stood at around 341.

“We are concerned; Fiji is concerned, and having said that, it is everybody’s responsibility to address this.”

ACP Lutunauga says the majority of cases are of marijuana.

He says the visit by the committee led by its chair, Lenora Qereqeretabua, is a significant moment.

ACP Lutunauga says that the members had also joined the police in touring and seeing firsthand police raiding and uprooting marijuana farms in Kadavu and Beqa Islands.

He adds police remain committed to tackling the drug crisis.

